FanDuel Rivers Casino strong in Pennsylvania sports betting scene

We are in the midst of the busiest sports betting stretch of the year, and Pennsylvania is reaping the benefits as the state set another record in the month of October with a $241.2 million handle.

That’s a 24 percent jump from September, when the football betting floodgates opened. Based on how the state of New Jersey did at this time last year, you can safely expect PA’s numbers to climb even higher during the month of November.

Helping matters is that both UNIBET and DraftKings began their online ventures in Pennsylvania this month. Here is the sportsbook by sportsbook breakdown (factoring in both online and retail handle).

Valley Forge/FanDuel: $118.04 million

Rivers Casino Philadelphia: $37.2 million

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh: $34.2 million

Parx Casino: $25.9 million

Mount Airy Casino: $10.3 million

Presque Isle Downs: $3.1 million

South Philadelphia Race Track: $2.8 million

Hollywood Casino: $2.9 million

Mohegan Sun Pocono: $2.09 million

Harrah’s Philadelphia: $2.3 million

Oaks Race and Sportsbook: $1.1 million

Meadows Racetrack: $773,178