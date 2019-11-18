FanDuel Rivers Casino strong in Pennsylvania sports betting scene

We are in the midst of the busiest sports betting stretch of the year, and Pennsylvania is reaping the benefits as the state set another record in the month of October with a $241.2 million handle.
That’s a 24 percent jump from September, when the football betting floodgates opened. Based on how the state of New Jersey did at this time last year, you can safely expect PA’s numbers to climb even higher during the month of November.
Helping matters is that both UNIBET and DraftKings began their online ventures in Pennsylvania this month. Here is the sportsbook by sportsbook breakdown (factoring in both online and retail handle).
Valley Forge/FanDuel: $118.04 million
Rivers Casino Philadelphia: $37.2 million
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh: $34.2 million
Parx Casino: $25.9 million
Mount Airy Casino: $10.3 million
Presque Isle Downs: $3.1 million
South Philadelphia Race Track: $2.8 million
Hollywood Casino: $2.9 million
Mohegan Sun Pocono: $2.09 million
Harrah’s Philadelphia: $2.3 million
Oaks Race and Sportsbook: $1.1 million
Meadows Racetrack: $773,178