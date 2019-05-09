Fox Sports enters sports betting app world with Stars Group

One aspect of the rapidly changing sports betting landscape that we haven't really touched on yet is the potential marriage between TV networks and sports betting platforms.

FOX Sports, which has been gobbling up live sports broadcasting rights and is finally giving ESPN a run for its money, announced this week that it is partnering Stars Group Inc. to create a sports betting app. The app will feature FOX Sports branding and is expected to launch this fall.

The idea is that while FOX is broadcasting live sporting events it will show specific odds for the game you are watching, and in turn look to get new bettors to use their betting app exclusively.

This union between TV and app has worked wonders for Turner Sports and Bleacher Report, as B/R is currently bringing in over four times the revenue it had been since it was acquired by Turner in 2012.

Stars Group, which plans to have an operating sportsbook in Pennsylvania, saw its stock jump by more than 20 percent on Wednesday.

"Digital sports wagering represents a growing market opportunity that allows us to diversify our revenue streams, connect directly with consumers and expand the reach of the FOX Sports brand," said Eric Shanks, CEO and executive producer of FOX Sports.

It will be interesting to see when ESPN counters with its own betting app, and moving forward - who the network partners with.

The great variable in all of sports betting is injury, particularly injury to a star player.

The Golden State Warriors betting odds shifted dramatically following the right leg injury to Kevin Durant in Game 5, as the Dubs now have the longest odds they’ve had all season to win the championship. Here is a timeline of how the Warriors’ championship odds have changed over the past few months (odds from DraftKings Sportsbook).

Oct. 16, 2018 (NBA season begins): -200

April 17, 2019 (DeMarcus Cousins is injured): -175

May 7, 2019 (Rockets tie series 2-2): -121

May 9, 2019 (Durant injured): +110

