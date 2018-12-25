Free NBA Christmas live stream Knicks Bucks Celtics Sixers Lakers Warriors

Millions of people will be looking to sneak peaks at the pro basketball action on their phones during Christmas dinner, so here is the free live stream information for each game on Tuesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will kick things of on Christmas Day as they take on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden at 12:30 p.m.. Antetokounmpo is a legit MVP candidate this season as he has the Bucks in position to make a run at an Eastern Conference crown. This game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

The first ABC game of the day will take place between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets. The Thunder surprisingly have a better record than the Rockets at this point in the season with a 21-11 record.

Like the Rockets, the Boston Celtics have been a disappointment so far this season but the C's will look to continue their dominance over the Philadelphia 76ers in the third game of the day. The Celtics and Sixers have played just once so far this season, on opening night, with Boston walking away with a convincing victory.

The marquee game on the NBA Christmas slate this year is LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the defending champion Golden State Warriors. The Lakers enter the game with a 19-14 record while Golden State is taking care of business with a 23-11 mark.

The nightcap, the Portland Trail Blazers will square off against the Jazz in Utah. Tip-off for that final game is set for 10:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

All games are available for live streaming on Watch ESPN app. If you don't have access to ESPN programming on your phone, check out these free options. Links will be updated throughout the day.

Free NBA Christmas Day live stream 1

Free NBA Christmas Day live stream 2

Free NBA Christmas Day live stream 3

Free NBA Christmas Day live stream 4

Free NBA Christmas Day live stream 5

You can bet on all of these games at the DraftKings sportsbook link below.