NBC will go all-in on sports betting in 2019

As more and more states become legalized sports-betting states and the overall industry continues to grow across the U.S., mainstream outlets want in on the action. Or, in this case, a mainstream network.

Earlier this week, sports legal analyst Daniel Wallach reported that NBC is plotting on making a significant dent into the sports betting industry by registering several domain names for what seems to be its own sports-gambling operation.

The domain names Wallach reported that NBC registered include: NBCSportsbook, NBCSportbook, NBCSportsSportsbook, NBCSportsBet, NBCSportsBets and NBCSportsBetting.

That unearthing alone should be enough evidence that NBC is ready to make a serious splash with sports betting. But further fueling it is the fact that the network has covered sports betting with video and written content and coverage leading up to this report.

Entering the New Year, eight states are legalized sports-betting states including Nevada (hello, it’s only home to Las Vegas!), Delaware, New Jersey, Mississippi, West Virginia, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

According to ESPN’s “State-by-state sports betting bill tracker,” New York and Arkansas are in the “on-deck circle” of becoming legalized sports betting states as well. That said, when that happens remains to be seen.

Seeing New Jersey’s success with sports betting should motivate New York to join the fray as soon as possible, considering “The Garden State” accounted for upwards of $330 million in sports wagers for the month of November.

ESPN’s tracker counts 21 more states “moving toward legislation” led by Connecticut, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan and Indiana.

This sort of gold rush, with more states being legalized to project and receive millions in revenue, should make NBC’s decision to be part of the sports betting boom a wise one.

It should be interesting to see the capacity NBC operates within the sector. By the aforementioned report alone, it appears as if NBC will have a sportsbook, which accepts wagers. Will that include physical retail locations? Intriguing moves.