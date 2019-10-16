USA

New Jersey sports betting handle explodes in month of September

Matt Burke | Oct 16, 2019
Getty Images

The sports betting handle numbers continue to be astounding in New Jersey as the Garden State set a record $445.6 million wagered during the month of September. The state made $37.9 million in revenue during the month.

The jump makes sense considering September was the first full month of the year with a full NFL and college football slate.

Just over 84 percent of the bets taken in the state were done online.

Here is the New Jersey September handle breakdown by sportsbook:

FanDuel: $16.9 million

DraftKings/FoxBet: $11.06 million

Monmouth (William Hill): $3.3 million

Ocean Resort (William Hill): $3.1 million

Borgata: $1.4 million

Bally’s: $728,371

Golden Nugget: $487,438

Hard Rock:  $409,405

Tropicana: $200,575

Harrah’s: $118,102

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania’s September sports betting numbers will come out this week and it is expected that the Keystone State’s handle will land somewhere around $210 million. New Jersey has quadruple the online sports betting options than Pennsylvania right now as the Garden State had a year head-start.

 

