New Jersey sports betting handle explodes in month of september

The sports betting handle numbers continue to be astounding in New Jersey as the Garden State set a record $445.6 million wagered during the month of September. The state made $37.9 million in revenue during the month.
The jump makes sense considering September was the first full month of the year with a full NFL and college football slate.
Just over 84 percent of the bets taken in the state were done online.
Here is the New Jersey September handle breakdown by sportsbook:
FanDuel: $16.9 million
DraftKings/FoxBet: $11.06 million
Monmouth (William Hill): $3.3 million
Ocean Resort (William Hill): $3.1 million
Borgata: $1.4 million
Bally’s: $728,371
Golden Nugget: $487,438
Hard Rock: $409,405
Tropicana: $200,575
Harrah’s: $118,102
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania’s September sports betting numbers will come out this week and it is expected that the Keystone State’s handle will land somewhere around $210 million. New Jersey has quadruple the online sports betting options than Pennsylvania right now as the Garden State had a year head-start.