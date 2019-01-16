Parx Casino dominating Philly sports betting scene with convenience

The state of Pennsylvania is at the forefront of a sports betting revolution in the United States as it is now one of eight states in the country where you can wager on games legally. There are already two sportsbooks up-and-running in the Philadelphia area, with Parx Casino and SugarHouse Casino both offering legal betting.

Both Parx and SugarHouse received a ton of traffic at their retail locations this past weekend with the hometown Eagles playing in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs against the New Orleans Saints. The two sportsbooks are expected to remain hot for the next few weeks as well, leading up Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3.

Parx is set to roll out sports betting at the South Philadelphia Turf Club on Thursday as well, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The Turf Club is using Wednesday as a testing day, which is open to the public.

The Turf Club location is mighty convenient to the Philadelphia sports fans as it is adjacent to Citizens Bank Park.

Pennsylvania acted quickly on the sports betting scene as it saw the wild success that the state of New Jersey had since legalization began in the Garden State last summer. Atlantic City certainly saw a boom during the height of pro and college football season this past fall but now Pennsylvania bettors won’t have to make the trek to AC. All of their sports betting needs are now right down the street.

The Parx Casino sports betting location in Bensalem has seven live teller windows, over 40 self-service betting kiosks and a full-service bar at its temporary sportsbook. Sports bettors can also take advantage of Parx’s “Betslip Builder” app – which allows bettors to fill out a bet slip while on the go. Parx will roll out full-fledged online betting within the next several months.

Parx is also pumping in $10 million this year for a permanent sportsbook that will feature all the bells and whistles.

“Parx Casino is thrilled to launch legalized sports betting,” Parx Senior VP ofInteractive Gaming and Sports Matthew Cullen said. “Parx is expanding our portfolio of offerings and giving patrons the absolute best of all types of legalized gaming.”