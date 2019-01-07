Parx Casino just outside Philly will start offering live sports betting Tuesday

Parx Casino in Bensalem will open its sportsbook on Tuesday with a “soft launch.” Beginning at 2 p.m. bettors will be able to wager on just about any sport under the sun.

“Parx Casino is thrilled to launch legalized sports betting,” Parx Senior VP of Interactive Gaming and Sports said. “Parx is expanding our portfolio of offerings and is giving patrons the absolute best of all types of legalized gaming. Sports betting will first go live at our main property and then roll out in the South Philadelphia Turf Club and then later at the Valley Forge Turf club.”

Parx is bound to get a ton of traffic this weekend with the Eagles set to play the Saints in the NFL playoffs. The casino plans to have seven windows open as well as over 20 self-serve betting kiosks. The sportsbook will be open seven days a week and will run up until 1 a.m. on weekends. Here is the schedule.

Monday: 1 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Tuesday - Friday: 1 p.m. a.m. - 1 a.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 1 a.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Parx Casino is located just 15 miles from Philly and is just minutes off of I-95, the Pennsylvania Turnpike and US-1.