Parx Casino launches online sports betting site app in Pennsylvania

Matt Burke | Jun 26, 2019
Parx
Getty Images

SugarHouse Casino is no longer the only game in town when it comes to online sports betting as Parx Casino debuted its mobile sportsbook this week.

The Parx website and app comes along nearly one month since SugarHouse received the green light from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board to launch their online book.

The launch of online sports betting sites in Pennsylvania is expected to increase the state’s monthly sports betting revenue totals by at least 100 percent immediately. The PGCB releases its figures monthly, and with SugarHouse only having four days of action in the month of May it was reported that SugarHouse still nabbed an impressive $573,163 in handle.

The state of New Jersey sports betting scene has been thriving over the past year, thanks mostly to mobile wagering. With approximately 80 percent of sports bets in the Garden State coming online rather than at physical locations, New Jersey reports that over $2.64 billion worth of sports bets have been made since sports betting began in the state one year ago.

As for the Parx app in Pennsylvania, several users have expressed difficulties in downloading via iOS devices. SugarHouse users have been having a similar problem with Apple.

Earlier this month, Apple posted the following update to its guidelines:

“HTML5 games distributed in apps may not provide access to real money gaming, lotteries, or charitable donations, and may not support digital commerce.”

 

