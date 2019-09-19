Pennsylvania sports betting handle expected to jump to $210 million in September

Pennsylvania is really taking to this legal online sports betting deal, as a record $109 million was wagered in the month of August. Of the $109 million bet, $83.2 million was done online.

The number is impressive considering that the NFL season did not start until Sept. 5. Pro football is, by far, the most wagered on sport in the Keystone State.

MetroBet projects that the handle in Pennsylvania for the month of September will jump to at least $210 million due to the popularity of the NFL. New Jersey was in a similar situation last year in terms of its legal online sports betting infancy and saw its numbers jump 160 percent from August to September.

As for the breakdown by casino for August, Pennsylvania saw Valley Forge Casino soar past SugarHouse and Rivers in terms of total handle as August was the first month in which Valley Forge was aligned with FanDuel Sportsbook. FanDuel has been the leader in handle in the state of New Jersey for months as it offers a $500 risk free bet upon sign up by clicking the Bet Now button here.

Here is the total handle by casino.

Valley Forge/FanDuel: $37.8 million

SugarHouse: $30.3 million

Rivers: $21.7 million

Parx Casino: $10.9 million

Hollywood Casino at Penn National: $2.05 million

South Philadelphia Race & Sportsbook: $1.9 million

Harrah’s Philadelphia: $1.8 million

Presque Isle Downs Casino: $1.19 million