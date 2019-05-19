Pennsylvania sports betting handle revenue numbers released for April

The game-changer of online sports betting is nearly here in Pennsylvania, but the brick and mortar sports betting shops are still enjoying modest success.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board last week released its handle and revenue numbers for the month of April and the state turned in its second-most profitable month since sports bets began being placed legally. Here is the breakdown, month-by-month, since the start of the year.

January: $32 million handle, $2.6 million revenue

February: $31.5 million handle, $1.94 million revenue

March: $44.52 million handle, $5.51 million revenue

April $36.7 million 4.2 million revenue

The numbers dipped from March to April, but that is consistent with numbers from Nevada and New Jersey as March tends to be a booming month with the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Here is a breakdown by casino, with Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh once again leading the way. Rivers is the only game in town out west and has reaped the benefits in the infancy of legal Pennsylvania sports betting.

Rivers Casino $8.1 million handle $871,753 revenue

SugarHouse Casino $7.9 million handle $781,163 revenue

Parx Casino $6.85 million handle $907,298 revenue

Hollywood Casino at Penn National $3.9 million handle, $361,249 revenue

Valley Forge Casino Resort $3.05 million handle, $379,731 revenue

Harrah’s Philadelphia $2.71 million handle, $282,740 revenue

South Philadelphia Race and Sportsbook $2.6 million handle, $441,692 revenue

Valley Forge Race and Sportsbook $1.5 million handle, $195,856

Interesting here is that Parx Casino was the clubhouse leader in revenue for the month of April, despite not having the largest handle (amount of money bet).