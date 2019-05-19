Pennsylvania sports betting handle revenue numbers released for April

The game-changer of online sports betting is nearly here in Pennsylvania, but the brick and mortar sports betting shops are still enjoying modest success.
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board last week released its handle and revenue numbers for the month of April and the state turned in its second-most profitable month since sports bets began being placed legally. Here is the breakdown, month-by-month, since the start of the year.
January: $32 million handle, $2.6 million revenue
February: $31.5 million handle, $1.94 million revenue
March: $44.52 million handle, $5.51 million revenue
April $36.7 million 4.2 million revenue
The numbers dipped from March to April, but that is consistent with numbers from Nevada and New Jersey as March tends to be a booming month with the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
Here is a breakdown by casino, with Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh once again leading the way. Rivers is the only game in town out west and has reaped the benefits in the infancy of legal Pennsylvania sports betting.
Rivers Casino $8.1 million handle $871,753 revenue
SugarHouse Casino $7.9 million handle $781,163 revenue
Parx Casino $6.85 million handle $907,298 revenue
Hollywood Casino at Penn National $3.9 million handle, $361,249 revenue
Valley Forge Casino Resort $3.05 million handle, $379,731 revenue
Harrah’s Philadelphia $2.71 million handle, $282,740 revenue
South Philadelphia Race and Sportsbook $2.6 million handle, $441,692 revenue
Valley Forge Race and Sportsbook $1.5 million handle, $195,856
Interesting here is that Parx Casino was the clubhouse leader in revenue for the month of April, despite not having the largest handle (amount of money bet).