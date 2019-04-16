USA

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

1
Bonus: $50 Bonus Bet + 2 Risk-Free Bets Up to $1,000
4.8
4.8
Bet Now
2
Bonus: First bet matched up to $500
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
3
Bonus: Up to $500 risk-free first bet
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
PA

Philadelphia - Pennsylvania sports betting posts record handle in month of March

Matt Burke | Apr 16, 2019
Sports gambling betting handle Philadelphia Pennsylvania March
SugarHouse Casino

Pennsylvania had its best stretch yet in terms of handle (total amount of money wagered) and revenue generated in the month of March.

Buoyed by March Madness, traditionally one of most wagered-on events on the sports calendar in the United States, the statewide total handle was a record $44.52 million with a record $5.51 million in revenue.

March eclipsed the February numbers easily ($31.5 million handle), and also toppled the numbers from January ($32 million handle). The January totals were lifted by the NFL playoffs, in which the in-state Philadelphia Eagles played two games.

Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh continued to lead the way in the state in March as it has been boosted by not having any competition out west. The retail sports betting scene in Philadelphia is much more jumbled, with six locations within a 45-minute drive of the city.

Here is the breakdown for the month of March by handle and revenue.

 

Handle

Rivers Casino $11.9 million

SugarHouse Casino $9.2 million

Parx Casino $7.9 million

Hollywood Casino at Penn National $5.3 million

Harrah’s Philadelphia $3.7 million

South Philadelphia Turf Club $3.5 million

Valley Forge Casino Resort $2.04 million

Valley Forge Race and Sportsbook $706K

Bet Now

 

Revenue

Rivers Casino $1.3 million

SugarHouse Casino $1.2 million

Parx Casino $984K

Hollywood Casino at Penn National $521K

South Philadelphia Turf Club $534K

Valley Forge Casino Resort $449K

Harrah’s Philadelphia $326K

Valley Forge Race and Sportsbook $120K

 

Tags:
SB news
SB news
MetroBet takes in March Madness at The Book at Harrahs Philadelphia
SB news
SugarHouse Casino gets jump on online sports betting in Philadelphia with Q...
SB news
A glance at the South Philadelphia Turf Club sports betting scene
SB news
Sixers Hawks NBA broadcast on NBCSP to be sports betting centric
SB news
2 New sportsbooks likely coming to Pennsylvania
SB news
Breaking down Pennsylvania - Philadelphia February sports betting numbers

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

Subscribe
to our newsletter to keep up with the action!
Expert advice and the latest news from MetroBet straight in your inbox
* indicates required
Send me updates for: