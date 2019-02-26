Q and A with a Philadelphia sports betting novice

In this space at MetroBet we’ve looked at several sharps who bet big money over the past few weeks, but we realize that many of you are just getting acclimated to betting on games now that it’s legal. Here is a Q&A with a novice bettor we spoke to at Parx Casino recently – William T. from Philadelphia.

Is this your first time betting on sports?

It’s my second time here. I did a few off-shore sites online a few years ago but it got kind of shady. I wasn’t always sure I was going to get my money back when I won.

How much money are you betting tonight?

$20. Nothing too crazy. If I win then I’ll probably come back in a week or so. If I lose then I’ll probably hold off until March Madness.

Do you prefer the kiosks or the teller?

Definitely kiosks but it’s kind of funny. The lines are longer at the kiosks than with the tellers, so maybe I’ll actually talk to a human being.

Is there a certain sport that you think you’ll bet on the most?

The time I was here before I bet on the NFL playoffs. Definitely football season. I think I’ll be in here a lot more.

Is there a certain sport you’ll avoid betting on?

Baseball. It’s just too random I think with all the games that are decided by one or two runs. It’s like any given night a bad team can beat a good team.