Ravens Chargers game free live stream: NFL playoffs streaming

Philip Rivers was looking like a bon a fide MVP candidate for much of the season but his play dipped in December, leading many to believe he may be playing injured. In the Chargers loss to Baltimore three days before Christmas, Rivers threw for just 181 yards and did not have a touchdown. He also tossed two picks against the aggressive Ravens defense. Here is Ravens Chargers game free live stream information.

Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson didn't exactly light it up in the Ravens 22-10 win either but he did outperform Rivers. Jackson had a passer rating of 101.3 as he threw for 204 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. Jackson also added 39 yards on the ground. Only Gus Edwards ran the ball more than Jackson in the teams first meeting and he finished with a game-high 92 yards on the ground.

Jackson has been running all over teams this season so the Chargers holding him to just 39 yards on the ground may be a good sign. Thirty-nine yards rushing is the lowest total Jackson has had rushing the ball since he became the full-time starter in Baltimore.

The Chargers and Ravens are thought of as two franchises with recent playoff experience but the fact of the matter is that the majority of the players on both sides will be playing in the first playoff games of their careers. Rivers hasn't played in a playoff game since a 24-17 loss to the Broncos in Denver in 2013. Baltimore hasn't been in the playoffs since 2014 when they fell to the eventual champion Patriots in the divisional round.

The game will be broadcast live in the United States on CBS TV.

