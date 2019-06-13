Rush Street Gaming COO Mattias Stetz on SugarHouse online launch in Pennsylvania

MetroBet recently had the opportunity to speak with Rush Street Gaming COO Mattias Stetz about SugarHouse’s online launch in the state of Pennsylvania. Rush Street Interactive is SugarHouse’s partner in online sports betting, having operated PlaySugarHouse.com in New Jersey as well since last August.

Here is a Q&A with Stetz.

How has the exclusive launch gone so far?

It’s been something we’ve been working on for a long time so we are pleased to finally be live! Because we are used to operating an online sportsbook in New Jersey, things have gone smoothly so far. After a three day trial period, we are now open 24 hours a day and players are coming in from all over the state. The feedback has been really positive, and in case anyone didn’t know, people in PA really like their sports!

How exciting was the launch for everyone involved at SH?

Very exciting. It’s not easy to be the first company to the market and we’re proud that we were able to do it.

What are some of the betting offers SugarHouse is introducing online?

Starting each game day at 10AM, we are offering “vig free” bets on the NBA Finals up to $250. This means that we do not take any house cut on this bet. This is only available online and is to celebrate our launch. As far as sports betting offers go, you can’t beat free! As far as regular bets, we have literally thousands of different bets available on a daily basis. The Phillies have been particularly popular with us this season with the addition of Bryce Harper. One Bryce Harper bet that people enjoy is “Will Bryce Harper hit a home run?”

Any specific bets that online bettors prefer compared to retail bettors?

Online, you can take as much time as you need to find a bet and add up to 12 teams per parlay. Also, “live, in-game” betting is more popular online. These are bets that happen once the game already starts. Many players like to log in during timeouts, halftime, or whenever they feel like making a bet! Players are telling us they love the online sportsbook due to its ease and that they can place a bet from home, the corner sports bar, or anywhere on the go throughout Pennsylvania.