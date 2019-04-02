Sixers Hawks NBA broadcast on NBCSP to be sports betting centric

In-game wagering was brought to the forefront of the American sports fan’s mind last fall when Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson squared off in a one-on-one event that featured a prop bet on just about every swing of the club.

That’s what it’s building toward in other sports in the U.S. as well as you will soon be able to bet on whether or not someone makes a clutch free throw or if a kicker is about to Cody Parkey one off the uprights.

MetroBet columnist Anthony Gargano will join 97.5 The Fanatic host Marc Farzetta and sports betting expert Brad Feinberg on the NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus broadcast of the Sixers and Hawks game tonight (7:30 p.m.). The trio will discuss in-game betting and many other aspects of wagering on basketball and other sports. It promises to be beneficial for novice bettors as well as experienced bettors who might not be up to date with some of the new features that these new sportsbooks are offering.

“We are thrilled to be the first to provide this betting-focused programming and analysis with a format that is relevant to everyone, from those just learning to advanced bettors,” NBC Sports Philadelphia President Brian Monihan said in a press release. “This live coverage continues our commitment to engage our fans in new and exciting ways.”

The broadcast will not only feature input from Gargano, Farzetta and Feinberg but will also have special on-screen graphics that show up-to-date betting data and information.

This could very well be a glimpse into the future for American sports broadcasts, with sports betting information being shown on screen just as much as traditional stats.

The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis discussed the phenomenon last year after sports betting was legalized on a state-by-state basis.

“Earlier this year I spent some time in Australia where sports gambling is already legal,” Curtis wrote. “It wasn’t unusual for a Jim Nantz-like announcer to promote a sportsbook on the side. When you start seeing your favorite American play-by-play announcers and writers flacking for casinos, you’ll know the stigma will be gone forever. Move over Blue Apron. Hello, WinStar.”