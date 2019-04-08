USA

PA

SugarHouse Casino gets jump on online sports betting in Philadelphia with QuickBet tool

Matt Burke | Apr 08, 2019
SugarHouse Casino online sports betting Philadelphia QuickBet

We’re still unfortunately in a holding pattern when it comes to online sports betting in Pennsylvania. MetroBet has been hearing that it’s happening “soon,” but we’ve be hearing “soon” since January.

No doubt the retail sportsbooks already set up in Philadelphia are itching to get things underway, just as prospective bettors are. Several sportsbooks in Philly already have an online presence set up so that they can easily flip the switch on when they get the green light from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Both SugarHouse and Parx have a function on their respective websites and apps (both available for free at the iTunes app store) that allow you to create a bet slip online without having to be present at the sportsbook. The current main use for the “bet slip builder” is to prep your bets so that when you go to the sportsbook teller you only have to scan a QR code on your phone to upload your bets.

“It’s easy to use and is really beneficial during busy periods,” Parx Senior VP of Interactive Gaming and Sports Matthew Cullen told MetroBet. “You can get in and out.”

It is also extremely helpful for those of us who suffer from severe math anxiety to figure out what the potential payout would be on a bet. In essence, SugarHouse’s QuickBet tool at SugarHouseCasino.com/quickbets also serves as an easy-to-use betting calculator.

“SugarHouse capped off the excitement [of the NCAA tournament] by awarding a trip to the Final Four to one lucky bettor who used the QuickBet tool on our SugarHouse app, which allows customers to create their bets on their phones and then simply scan a QR code and pay at the sportsbook,” SugarHouse Casino Vice President and General Counsel Evan Davis told MetroBet.

