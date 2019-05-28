SugarHouse Casino gets green light to start online sports betting in Pennsylvania

SugarHouse Casino is the first player to enter the online sports betting market in Pennsylvania as it got the green light to start taking bets on Tuesday afternoon.

It is a monumental moment for SugarHouse and the Pennsylvania sports betting market in general as the statewide handle and revenue could potentially triple overnight.

Considering that around 80 percent of sports bets placed in the state of New Jersey are done online gives you a sense of how big this could be for the market in PA. SugarHouse will be testing today and tomorrow, with a full launch expected to come on Friday.

Stanley Cup, NBA Finals betting

Reactionary betting is not the smartest practice.

Sure, you want to follow trends during the game closely. But what is true in Game 1 probably won’t be true in Game 3, and what is true in the first period, probably won’t be true in the second period.

We’ve been seeing some big-time overreactions in the NBA and NHL playoffs this month as many bettors gave up on the Toronto Raptors after the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals and many bettors thought the Boston Bruins were cooked during Game 1 of the Cup Final on Monday night.

FanDuel Sportsbook was offering its highest odds of the season on the Raptors to win the NBA title just 10 days ago, and they reportedly did not take a single bet at those odds. Then, on Memorial Day Monday night bettors ditched the Bruins after just one period in Game 1.

DraftKings Sportsbook reported that live odds got as long as +370 for the Bruins, who were favored going into the series, during the game on Monday night. The Bruins were down 2-0 early, but wound up winning the game, 4-2.

There was a bad beat element to Game 1 as well, as the over – under on goals scored in Game 1 was 5.5. Brad Marchand, of course, scored an empty-netter with 1:49 left in the third period to lift the official game total to 6.

The money has been coming in pretty even on the Bruins and Blues at DraftKings since Game 1’s conclusion. Here are the odds at DK heading into Game 2.

To win series: Bruins -305, Blues +240

Game 2 odds: Bruins -165, Blues +140

Total: 5.5 goals Over +110, Under -130