SugarHouse online sports betting testing with strong results

As we reported yesterday, testing for online betting is underway in Pennsylvania as SugarHouse got the green light on Tuesday.

“We are very excited to be the first online sportsbook to launch in Pennsylvania. Testing, so far, has been smooth and we are seeing a good amount of bets being placed,” Rush Street Interactive COO Mattias Stetz told MetroBet on Wednesday. “The Apple Appstore currently hasn’t approved the iOS app, but we expect to have a solution for iOS mobile users in the next couple of weeks. We expect to be fully up and running by the end of the week, pending PGCB approval.”

NBA Finals betting

As for today, the big betting game will be – of course the tip-off of the 2019 NBA Finals tonight where the Golden State Warriors (yes, THE GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS) are actually underdogs at most sportsbooks in Game 1.

The big reason for the spread here is that Toronto is at home, and of course it will be a frenzied atmosphere as the Raptors host their first ever NBA Finals game. But one trend to watch in the Finals is that Kawhi Leonard and friends have struggled early in every single one of their series’ this postseason. The Raps clearly take some time to find their sea legs.

The Raptors lost Game 1 to Orlando at home in Round 1, lost Game 2 to the Sixers at home in Round 2, and lost the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals to Milwaukee.

Prop bets

DraftKings Sportsbook has a few intriguing odds boosts for Game 1 of the series including Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined 3-pointers, Kawhi and Kyle Lowry over combined points, and a Raptors win.

DK also has a prop for most points scored in the 2019 Finals:

Steph Curry -134

Kawhi Leonard +100

Klay Thompson +1600

Pascal Siakam +3000

Draymond Green +9000

Kyle Lowry +10000

