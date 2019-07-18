USA

SugarHouse powers Pennsylvania to new sports betting record

Matt Burke | Jul 18, 2019
SugarHouse Casino powers Pennsylvania online sports betting
SugarHouse Casino

Pennsylvania is now in business.

While PA severely lagged behind New Jersey in terms of handle since sports betting in the Keystone State was legalized late last year, the early returns when it comes to online profits are mighty encouraging.

June was the first full month where you could legally wager on sports online in Pennsylvania, with SugarHouse Casino getting an exclusive window to operate. Despite having just one online sportsbook available, 40 percent of the state's handle in the month of June came via online and the state set a new overall record with a $46.3 million handle. That eclipsed the previous record of $44.5 million in bets in March, when many were betting on the NCAA men's basketball tournament. 

June is historically one of the deadest months when it comes to sports betting, so setting a record here with just one online book up and running for the entire month is being seen as a big win for Pennsylvania. 

Parx Casino and BetRivers contributed to the state's June handle, though those online books were only open for several days in the month of June.

