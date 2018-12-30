Updated NFL Playoffs Schedule: Wild Card to Super Bowl

Dates with start times and TV channels

The NFL playoffs will kick off on Saturday with a pair of wild card games. Sunday will also feature two wild card contests as well.

Four teams will get byes through the first round of the postseason and will host divisional round games the following weekend.

The conference championship games will be held on the Sunday ahead of Martin Luther King Day and the Super Bowl will once again be held on the first Sunday in February. This year’s Super Bowl will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlanta has hosted two previous Super Bowls. The Georgia Dome hosted the big game in 1994 and 2000.

Here is an updated look at the full schedule for the pro football playoffs.

Saturday, January 5 – Wild Card Round

TBA vs. TBA (4:35 p.m., ABC/ESPN)

TBA vs. TBA (8:15 p.m., NBC)

Sunday, January 6 – Wild Card Round

TBA vs. TBA (1:05 p.m., CBS)

TBA vs. TBA (4:40 p.m., FOX)

Saturday, January 12 – Divisional Round

TBA vs. TBA (4:35 p.m., FOX)

TBA vs. TBA (8:15 p.m., CBS)

Sunday, January 13 – Divisional Round

TBA vs. TBA (1:05 p.m., NBC)

TBA vs. TBA (4:40 p.m., FOX)

Sunday, January 20 – AFC and NFC Championship games

TBA vs. TBA (3:05 p.m., FOX)

TBA vs. TBA (6:40 p.m., CBS)

Sunday, February 3 – Super Bowl LIII

TBA vs. TBA (6:30 p.m., CBS)