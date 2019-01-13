When and where is the Super Bowl this year - 2019?

The NFL playoffs are in full swing, and you may be starting to get those Super Bowl plans ready. So, when is the big game this year?

Since 2002, the Super Bowl has been played on the first Sunday in February. This year that day is Feb. 3, 2019.

The AFC and NFC championship games will both be played on Sunday, Jan. 20. The winners of those games will advance to the Super Bowl. As is tradition and to allow teams and fans to get their Super Bowl travel plans in order, there is a week in between the conference title games and the Super Bowl. The Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Jan. 27.

The game will be played in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the AFC winner takes on the NFC winner. Since 2010, the NFC has won five Super Bowls while the AFC has won four.

The New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and New York Giants won in 2010, 2011 and 2012 - respectively. The Ravens broke up the NFC streak in 2013 when they dumped the 49ers. The New England Patriots won in February of 2015, followed by the Denver Broncos, and then the Patriots again as the AFC went on a run. The Philadelphia Eagles then got the NFC back on track last year by dumping the Pats.

You can bet on who you think will win this year's Super Bowl right now at FanDuel Sportsbook.