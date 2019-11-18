NHL news: Flyers call up top prospect Morgan Frost

In need of a scoring boost, the Flyers have recalled their top offensive prospect.

In need of an offensive spark, the Philadelphia Flyers announced on Monday that they recalled top prospect Morgan Frost from their AHL affiliate in Lehigh Valley.

The Flyers sent Carsen Twarynski back down to the minors in a corresponding move to make room for Frost.

During a mediocre start to the 2019-20 NHL season that sees them sitting in fifth in the Metropolitan Division, the Flyers offense has been an inconsistent unit through 20 games.

While their 61 goals for ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference, Philadelphia's attack has hit a wall over their past eight games, averaging just 2.38 goals per game. They've scored more than three goals just once during that stretch, which makes a 4-1-3 record that much more impressive.

The hope will be that Frost can help the NHL club light the lamp a bit more often — especially with a tough schedule ahead. The Flyers have upcoming games against projected playoff teams in the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Calgary Flames.

Frost — a left-handed center — was taken 27th overall in the 2017 NHL draft by the Flyers. At 20 years old, he will be the second-youngest member of the team behind 19-year-old winger Joel Farabee.

A product of the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League (juniors), Frost developed into an NHL talent behind a premier set of playmaking skills that could see him become a viable contributor at the professional level.

He recorded two-straight 100-plus-point campaigns during his final seasons in juniors, averaging 39 goals and 71 assists per year during that stretch.

It also included an eight-point performance (4 goals, 4 assists) in five games at the 2019 World Junior Championships for Team Canada.

Frost's game has translated well to the AHL despite the competition getting older, tougher, and better. He led Lehigh Valley with 12 points (5 G, 7 A) in 16 games this season before his call up.

Expect to see him centering the lower lines of Philadelphia's attack once he breaks into the starting lineup.