NSFW Jordyn Woods video tape Instagram pics of Tristan sex GF

The entertainment and NBA world is still buzzing from the alleged hook up between Jordyn Woods and Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson. Woods was friends with Kylie Jenner, the half sister of Thompson’s baby mama Khloe Kardashian, but not anymore.

Interestingly, Jenner actually was set to defend Woods at first for hooking up with the serial cheater. Woods was a big part of the show, “Life of Kylie.” Woods will apparently go on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk to tell her side of the story with Thompson.

Here are some of the hottest Getty Images pics and NSFW video of Woods.

Jordyn Woods 1

Jordyn Woods 1. pic.twitter.com/RflH93l1DP — Metro Sports Pics (@metro_pics) February 26, 2019

Jordyn Woods 2

Jordyn Woods 2. pic.twitter.com/FHForiMXZd — Metro Sports Pics (@metro_pics) February 26, 2019

Jordyn Woods 3

Jordyn Woods 3. pic.twitter.com/ifLJnmEhVk — Metro Sports Pics (@metro_pics) February 26, 2019

Jordyn Woods 4

Jordyn Woods 4. pic.twitter.com/mB0SDh4gMc — Metro Sports Pics (@metro_pics) February 26, 2019

Jordan Woods 5

Jordyn Woods 5. pic.twitter.com/P5rlElAjMK — Metro Sports Pics (@metro_pics) February 26, 2019

Jordan Woods 6

Jordyn Woods 6. pic.twitter.com/bZVcd2drLy — Metro Sports Pics (@metro_pics) February 26, 2019

Jordan Woods 7

Jordyn Woods 7. pic.twitter.com/BzQEWW6WA1 — Metro Sports Pics (@metro_pics) February 26, 2019

Jordan Woods video