Odell Beckham Jr. slams Giants on Twitter

The former Giants wide receiver took to social media on Monday night.

Former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had enough with being called out on social media following the shocking trade that sent him to the Cleveland Browns.

The All-Pro pass catcher took to Twitter on Monday night to clear the air, and he didn't hold much back when talking about his former team.

When a fan told him to stop complaining before labeling him a "locker room cancer," Beckham clapped back.

"Ask any one of my teammates of who I was as a teammates and a man and a person.... yes I'm cancer to a place that's ok wit losing because I want to win that BADDD."

Beckham was dealt to Cleveland for a pair of draft picks and safety Jabrill Peppers, less than a year after the 26-year-old signed a five-year, $95 million extension.

The deal was a leap of faith from the organization, who made it known that Beckham had to shape up his act. He did just that, doing almost everything he was asked of on a bad team.

Throughout the 5-11 season, general manager Dave Gettleman was adamant that Beckham was going to be a Giant for the long-haul. It's something that still strikes a chord with the receiver.

"'We didn’t sign him to trade him...' you don’t get married to get a divorce ... I tried my best, the situation I had been in since I got there never changed," Beckham wrote. "We were still losing. PERIOD."

Limited to 12 games because of injury, Beckham was also called out by fans for not traveling with the team while sidelined as they suggested he wasn't a team player.

It presented the perfect opportunity for Beckham to go after Giants head coach Pat Shurmur.

"Ask the coach ... I begged him to go to each and every one of those games actually for my teammates and to be on the sideline for the home games... he told me “No”.... anything else sir."

He didn't forget the media, too. When asked about what he's looking forward to most in Cleveland, Beckham answered: "media that isn’t gonna have or look for a story of a sneeze or blow my nose wrong !"