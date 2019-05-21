PA native Christian Pulisic arrives at Chelsea

The Hershey native signed for the Premier League side back in January.

American soccer star and Hershey, PA native Christian Pulisic arrived at Premier League powerhouse Chelsea on Tuesday for his first introduction to the English club.

Pulisic was signed from German side Borussia Dortmund during the January transfer window for $73 million but was able to complete the 2018-19 season with the Black and Yellow.

Due to a ban from FIFA after being found guilty of transfer violations, Chelsea's signing of the 20-year-old will be their last for the next two transfer windows until January 2020.

While it may be a difficult season for Chelsea to bring in premier talent as they prepare for a return to the Champions League next season, the last signing is a dream come true for Pulisic.

"It’s going to be an amazing experience. To be back in England, to be able to speak English and to meet the guys. I'm thrilled," he told the club's official website. "It's one of my biggest dreams to be here and play in the Premier League. To be a Chelsea player is a huge honor."

After a prominent youth career which began as a seven-year-old with Brackley Town in England, Pulisic was signed to Borussia Dortmund's youth squad in 2015. He made his senior debut in 2016 where he made 81 appearances for the Bundesliga side over the following three seasons, recording 10 goals.

He also made his senior debut with the United States national team in 2016 where he's become a beacon of hope for a program that has been dragged through the mud on the international scene after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

With a new regime appointed, specifically in manager Greg Berhalter, Pulisic is leading the way for the Americans as they prepare for their 2019 Gold Cup campaign which begins next month.

At Chelsea, Pulisic will provide a talented option in the midfield to pair alongside the likes of N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, and Jorginho. The Blues are poised to suffer some sizable losses this summer with Belgian superstar Eden Hazard poised to join Real Madrid.

There are also expectations that Brazilian playmaker Willian will once again be pursued by big clubs like Barcelona.