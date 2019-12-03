Phillies MLB rumors: Didi Gregorius after Franco, Hernandez cuts

The Phillies have to make some moves to fill out their infield after Monday night's cuts.

Monday night spelled the end of two of the longest-tenured Phillies' careers in Philadelphia as the organization opted not to extend contract offers to second baseman Cesar Hernandez and third baseman, Maikel Franco.

The two had spent a combined 13 seasons with the Phillies, but a lack of production — especially last season — proved to be the last straw for management.

Hernandez, who once showed glimpses of developing into a viable lead-off bat, slashed .266/.345/.385 with 255 strikeouts.

Franco failed to meet his potential of becoming the next great third baseman in the National League. This past year was his worst since his first full MLB season in 2015, batting .234 with 17 home runs in 123 games.

Showing them the door now leaves the Phillies with two notable vacancies within their infield heading into the 2020 season — which provides general manager Matt Klentak to pillage the market for upgrades.

The Phillies have been linked with former Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorious, who spent three of his five seasons in the Bronx working with new Phillies manager Joe Girardi.

The 29-year-old has become one of the more well-rounded shortstops over the past four seasons.

He's a solid defensive shortstop, holding a career fielding percentage of .979, but it's his power that has put him over the top in recent years.

Since 2016, Gregorius is averaging 22 home runs per season — including a 27 in 2018, which was a Yankees single-season record for a shortstop.

In just 82 games in 2019, he still managed to hit 16 round-trippers despite some struggles at the plate.

Regardless, this is a left-handed bat that has put up a four-year OPS of .778.

Signing Gregorius would allow the Phillies to move Jean Segura to second base, a move that he is open to, according to The Athletic's Matt Gelb.

Segura is coming off a disappointing first season with the Phillies, posting a .280 batting average that was his lowest since 2015.

That would still leave third base open for the time being. Granted, all the Phillies have to do is keep the hot corner warm for the impending arrival of top prospect Alec Bohm.

The 23-year-old made the jump to double-A last season where he posted a .844 OPS in 63 games with 14 home runs and 42 RBI.

It is unclear whether or not he is ready to make the jump to the majors this season, but MLB Pipeline lists his estimated time of arrival at 2021.

If the Phillies believe he can make the jump sooner, then Scott Kingery could be a stopgap at the position until Bohm is ready. Then he can make a move to center field to support Andrew McCutchen — who will be coming back from a torn ACL.

A prospective infield of Rhys Hoskins at first, Segura at second, Bohm at third, and Gregorius at short is a considerable step up compared to 2019.