Phillies MLB rumors: Girardi, Showalter, Baker among top choices

The Phillies are set to interview the most experienced managerial candidates on the market.

It seems as though Gabe Kapler's late firing didn't put the Philadelphia Phillies behind on the managerial search.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported on Tuesday morning that the Phillies "know what they want" and will be interviewing Joe Girardi, Dusty Baker, and Buck Showalter for the job.

The Phillies waited 11 days to fire Kapler following an 81-81 season that failed to live up to the expectations that came with the arrivals of Bryce Harper, JT Realmuto, and Jean Segura.

In that week-plus span, the Phillies saw seven teams move on from their managers — making the buyer's market for skippers a crowded one.

While Joe Maddon is slated to join the Angels and Mike Matheny the Royals, no one else has made their move on the remaining big names that range from the Phillies' three interviewees to Carlos Beltran to Joe Espada.

Heyman's report reveals that the Phillies are looking for experience and experience only.

Girardi spent a decade managing the New York Yankees, handling the most prolific job in the game while making six trips to the postseason and winning a World Series in 2009.

He's the most successful of the Phillies' three targets.

Showalter has managed four teams over 20 seasons and made the playoffs just five times. Granted, he was managing a reloading Yankees team that was on the cusp of their mid-90s dynastic run, and small-market franchises in the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, and Baltimore Orioles.

Baker has 22 years of experience as an MLB manager while also managing four teams.

He made the postseason nine times — at least once with the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, and Washington Nationals — including the 2002 National League pennant with the Giants.