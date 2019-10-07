Phillies MLB rumors: What is going on with Gabe Kapler?

There is still no word on whether the Phillies will move on from their manager or not.

The Philadelphia Phillies need to make a decision soon on the future of manager Gabe Kapler.

It's been over a week since the Phillies' disappointing 2019 season ended at .500 — a far cry from spring expectations that envisioned them challenging for the National League East crown.

Since then, the Mets, Angels, Cubs, and Pirates moved on from their managers — rounding the list up to seven teams alongside the Padres, Giants, and Royals currently looking at the managerial market.

The silence from owner John Middleton is a concerning one as it's unclear whether he's performing due diligence or just can't make up his mind on Kapler's future.

In the process, it's revealing general manager Matt Klentak's shaky standing with the organization.

Managerial changes are usually headed by the GM and Klentak has made it known that he supports Kapler.

Whether that's to cover his rear end or not remains to be seen, but Middleton's week-long inquiry on Kapler's status might be sounding off some alarms that Klentak's pull within the organization.

Regardless, a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer last week indicated that Klentak is safe, for now.

Multiple reports last week suggested that a decision on Kapler's future is expected to come down this week, which means we are all just looking at the clock.

While Middleton could be trapped within a decisional conundrum, the silence could be something as simple as waiting for the right moment to make the move.

As silly as it sounds, Middleton might not want his decision to be watered down by several postseason games.

The Astros, Braves, Dodgers, and Yankees have opportunities to close out their respective divisional series on Monday. If Tuesday is a slow baseball day, the word might come out on the Phillies' decision.

If Kapler is on his way out, the decision needs to come as soon as possible.

Joe Maddon and Mike Matheny are already believed to be off the market as they are favorites to join the Angels and Royals.

Joe Girardi has also been linked heavily with multiple teams including the Cubs and Mets.

Philadelphia's NL East rival is doing its due diligence as the Mets are currently connected to as many as 13 candidates.

The longer the Phillies wait to remove Kapler — if they are, in fact, firing him — the slimmer the pickings become.