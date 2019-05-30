Phillies MLB trade rumors: Bullpen help on the way?

The Phillies bullpen has been bitten by the injury bug this season.

A strong start for the Philadelphia Phillies has them sitting atop the National League East after the first two months of the 2019 season.

With a series victory over the St. Louis Cardinals ensuring they remained at least 10 games over .500, the division is developing into a two-horse race alongside the Atlanta Braves.

Even with the top spot in hand, some underlying problems could sabotage Philadelphia's pursuit of a third World Series title.

The health of the Phillies bullpen continues to plummet this season, which says a lot about their depth considering they rank 10th in the majors and best in the NL East with a 4.01 ERA.

Yet healthy arms are at a premium, especially after another difficult week.

Right-hander Victor Arano, who has been sidelined since April with right-elbow inflammation, underwent arthroscopic surgery on Wednesday. There is no timetable for his return as of yet.

On the very same day, Adam Morgan was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a left forearm strain. The 29-year-old was enjoying his best season in the majors so far, posting a 1.96 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 24 appearances.

Morgan joins an already crowded list of Phillies relievers on the shelf that includes Arano, David Robertson, Pat Neshek, Edubray Ramos, and Tommy Hunter. That's basically an entire MLB-caliber bullpen sidelined.

None of those names seem close to returning either as there are no rehabilitation assignments known of yet.

It means that the Phillies are going to have to explore all avenues for bullpen help, including the MLB Draft from Jun. 3-5.

Elsewhere, the Phillies are going to be an overwhelming presence on both the free-agent and trade market for the time being.

That still doesn't mean, however, that veteran closer Craig Kimbrel will be an option for Philadelphia. The 31-year-old is still likely in search of a multi-year deal, which could be an investment too large for the Phillies.

Kimbrel is expected to sign quickly after the draft when the possibility of pick compensation is off the table.

It means general manager Matt Klentak's best option of getting relief help will likely come via trade. Though he may be forced to play a dangerous waiting game as the MLB trade deadline is not until the end of July.

Regardless, some teams are already out of the race in 2019, which could provide Klentak with some earlier trade targets to replenish the bullpen depth.

The San Francisco Giants, already 15 games out of first in the NL West, have a trio of intriguing arms in Will Smith, Sam Dyson, and Tony Watson that could be used to help spark a rebuild in the Bay Area.

The Detroit Tigers, 15.5 games out in the AL Central, can dangle veteran righty Shane Greene out on the market. The 30-year-old has a 1.13 ERA through 24 appearances this season.

Ken Giles, a former Phillies draft pick who spent his first two MLB seasons with the club from 2014-15, also might be made available by the Toronto Blue Jays, who are 15.5 games behind the New York Yankees in the AL East.

Giles posted a 1.56 ERA during his time with the Phillies but was unable to put it all together with the Houston Astros before moving to Toronto. In 22 appearances this year, however, he has a 1.25 ERA with 34 strikeouts in just 21.2 innings of work.