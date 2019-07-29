Phillies MLB trade rumors: Yasiel Puig for chance at Tanner Roark?

The Phillies have been linked with the Cincinnati Reds outfielder throughout the summer.

The Philadelphia Phillies need pitching help. There's no denying that.

Here they are, just days before Major League Baseball's trade deadline, and they have been most heavily linked to an outfielder.

MLB.com's Richard Justice added fuel to the fire on Monday, reporting the Phillies could be a potential match for Cincinnati Reds right fielder Yasiel Puig.

The 28-year-old 's big bat is a commodity on the trade market and with the Reds struggling to stay in contention in a difficult NL Central, dealing the soon-to-be free agent offers a chance to accrue some future assets.

Puig is putting together a solid campaign in his first season away from Los Angeles with 22 home runs and 59 RBI in 98 games.

His value has steadily increased since Jun. 11 when he was batting an anemic .2017.

In his past 39 games, Puig is slashing .333/.386/.646 with 11 home runs and 10 doubles. His presence would be a nice addition to a Phillies outfield that has been lacking since Andrew McCutchen went down with a torn ACL in June.

Puig could take over center field duties for the remainder of the season, allowing manager Gabe Kapler to move Scott Kingery to third base full-time while relegating the inconsistent Maikel Franco to a thin bench.

A move for Puig could help facilitate a larger deal, one that would include starting pitcher Tanner Roark — another free agent this winter who has been linked with the Phillies this week.

At 32 years old, Roark is by no means a premier starting pitcher to slot in alongside Aaron Nola. He's 6-6 with a 3.95 ERA in 20 starts this season.

However, Roark is a considerable upgrade from the Phillies' current cast of struggling pitchers that includes the injured Jake Arrieta, Zach Eflin, and Vince Velasquez.