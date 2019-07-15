DraftKings British Open Win free money $3 million contest

DraftKings is offering a monumental payout when it comes to the British Open as it has posted a $3 million contest.
Here are some of the details.
New users will receive FREE entry to the contest with a deposit of $5 or more (entry is normally $20).
First place takes home $1 million but even if they don’t win, there’s still $3 million in total prizes up for grabs.
This is a massive contest – the biggest one DraftKings will have on the site for the British Open.
Here is a look at the current odds for the The Open.
Rory McIlroy +900
Brooks Koepka +1000
Jon Rahm +1400
Dustin Johnson +1600
Tiger Woods +1800
Patrick Cantlay +2200
Justin Rose +2200
Adam Scott +2200
Henrik Stenson +2200
Francesco Molinari +2800
Xander Schauffele +2800
Justin Thomas +2800
Tommy Fleetwood +3000
Paul Casey +3300
Jason Day +3300
Bryson Dechambeau +3300
Hideki Matsuyama +3300
Rickie Fowler +3500
Matt Kuchar +4000
