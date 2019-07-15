DraftKings British Open Win free money $3 million contest

DraftKings is offering a monumental payout when it comes to the British Open as it has posted a $3 million contest.

Here are some of the details.

New users will receive FREE entry to the contest with a deposit of $5 or more (entry is normally $20).

First place takes home $1 million but even if they don’t win, there’s still $3 million in total prizes up for grabs.

This is a massive contest – the biggest one DraftKings will have on the site for the British Open.

Here is a look at the current odds for the The Open.

Rory McIlroy +900

Brooks Koepka +1000

Jon Rahm +1400

Dustin Johnson +1600

Tiger Woods +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Justin Rose +2200

Adam Scott +2200

Henrik Stenson +2200

Francesco Molinari +2800

Xander Schauffele +2800

Justin Thomas +2800

Tommy Fleetwood +3000

Paul Casey +3300

Jason Day +3300

Bryson Dechambeau +3300

Hideki Matsuyama +3300

Rickie Fowler +3500

Matt Kuchar +4000

