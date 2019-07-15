USA

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

NJ

DraftKings British Open Win free money $3 million contest

Matt Burke | Jul 15, 2019
DraftKings British Open win free money 3 million
Getty Images

DraftKings is offering a monumental payout when it comes to the British Open as it has posted a $3 million contest.

Here are some of the details.

New users will receive FREE entry to the contest with a deposit of $5 or more (entry is normally $20).

First place takes home $1 million but even if they don’t win, there’s still $3 million in total prizes up for grabs.

This is a massive contest – the biggest one DraftKings will have on the site for the British Open.

To join this exclusive contest now through MetroBet, go to Fantasy Golf Millionaire.

Here is a look at the current odds for the The Open.

Rory McIlroy +900

Brooks Koepka +1000

Jon Rahm +1400

Dustin Johnson +1600

Tiger Woods +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Justin Rose +2200

Adam Scott +2200

Henrik Stenson +2200

Francesco Molinari +2800

Xander Schauffele +2800

Justin Thomas +2800

Tommy Fleetwood +3000

Paul Casey +3300

Jason Day +3300

Bryson Dechambeau +3300

Hideki Matsuyama +3300

Rickie Fowler +3500

Matt Kuchar +4000

To see more odds on the British Open, and to get up to $250 in free betting money go to MetroBet.us/Sugar and enter promo code: METROBET.

 

Tags:
SB promotionSB Golf
SB hockey
DraftKings Sportsbook Bruins Blues Stanley Cup Final odds offers
SB promotions
Odds boosts by DraftKings Sportsbook on Bryce Harper Pete Alonso
SB promotions
Odds boosts from DraftKings Sportsbook on Joel Embiid Sixers more

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

Subscribe
to our newsletter to keep up with the action!
Expert advice and the latest news from MetroBet straight in your inbox
* indicates required
Send me updates for: