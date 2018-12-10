TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS IN NEW JERSEY

NJ

DraftKings Sportsbook $500 free bet promo: Get it here

Matt Burke | Dec 10, 2018
DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings Sportsbook is about to offer up a free bet so you can put some more money in your back pocket.

The company will be updating their sportsbook free bet offer so you can get your first bet matched up to $500 starting on Monday, Dec. 10. This is great news for sports betting novices, in particular, as beginners will able to get their wagering sea legs under them without breaking their bank. And for you experts? What's better than a higher free bet promotion?!

Claim your $500 match now by clicking the Bet Now button below to bet with DraftKings Sportsbook.

