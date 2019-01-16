TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS IN NEW JERSEY

1
Bonus: Free bet up to $500
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
2
Bonus: Risk free bet up to $500
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
3
Bonus: First deposit match bonus up to $250
4
Review
4 Review
Bet Now
NJ

DraftKings Sportsbook rolls out huge odds boosts Thursday through the AFC and NFC title games

Matt Burke | Jan 16, 2019
DraftKings Sportsbook rolls out odds boosts
Patrick Mahomes. Getty Images

DraftKings Sportsbook is ramping up its odds boosts this week with enhancements running right through the AFC and NFC Championship games on Sunday. To take advantage of these offers now, click on the Bet Now button here.

Bet Now

Here is the schedule for this week's DraftKings Sportsbook odds boosts.

 

Thursday, Jan. 17

The New York Knicks and Washington Wizards game from London will be the featured attraction. DK will also dish out to-be-announced tennis, hockey and college basketball offers.

 

Friday, Jan. 18

DK once again rolls out its Parlay Fridays with special offers in the NBA, NHL and college basketball. DeMarcus Cousins will make his debut with the Golden State Warriors, and that contest will feature a special boost.

 

Saturday, Jan. 19

DraftKings is all hoops all the time on Saturdays this winter with Saturday basketball boosts featuring Duke's Zion Williamson, Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook and Houston's James Harden. There is a nice mix here of NBA and college games, with crossover offers.

 

Sunday, Jan. 20

The grand finale! One of the best sports betting days of the year is Sunday with the AFC and NFC championship games. DraftKings will feature special odds hosts for both games and will have prop bet offers on the stars of some of the NFL's highest-powered offenses.

Want to try Sportsbook? Click here to claim your free bet up to $500.

Tags:
SB promotionSB football
Rams Saints Patriots Chiefs Super Bowl odds and betting advice
NBA Sunday odds Warriors Mavericks Lakers Cavaliers, advice
Odds for NHL Sunday Ducks Jets Coyotes Flames, advice
When and where is the Super Bowl this year - 2019?
Odds for Eagles Saints Patriots Chargers spread advice
Eagles Saints FanDuel prop bets: Which player will score a touchdown first?

FULL LIST OF ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS IN NJ

Bet with your head, not over it. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.