Odds boosts by DraftKings Sportsbook on Bryce Harper Pete Alonso

One could make the case that this is the best sports weekend of the year in the United States with the NBA and NHL playoffs in full swing, and the NFL Draft playing out over three days. Online sportsbooks in New Jersey are more than happy to be rolling out odds boosts and unique props for the big weekend. Here are some of DraftKings Sportsbook’s offerings.

Friday

DraftKings is featuring home run and RBI bets, with player boosts on the Phillies’ Bryce Harper and the Mets’ Pete Alonso.

Saturday

DK is featuring Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta on Saturday as the righty has a home date against the lowly Miami Marlins. The Marlins are dead last in MLB in runs scored this season so an Arrieta play should be money in the bank.

Sunday

Yet another Phillies special here as new catcher JT Realmuto will be featured. One can bet that Realmuto will be jacked to be facing his former team this weekend.

DraftKings also unveiled its latest odds to win Lord Stanley’s Cup, with the Boston Bruins leading the way. Here are the NHL Futures for pro hockey’s Elite 8.

Bruins +400

Sharks +425

Blues +475

Islanders +600

Hurricanes +650

Blue Jackets +750

Avalanche +800

Stars +850

