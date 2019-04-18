Odds boosts from DraftKings Sportsbook on Joel Embiid Sixers more

DraftKings sportsbook is offering a variety of odds enhancements for this weekend's busy slate of NBA and NHL playoffs, as well as MLB action. Here is a look at the schedule.

Thursday, April 18: Up and Comers Thursday - Odds boosts on young talent like Rhys Hoskins, D'Angelo Russell and Aaron Judge.

Friday, April 19: Award-winners Friday - Odds boosts on former award winners like Mookie Betts, Jacob deGrom and Russell Westbrook.

Saturday, April 20: Saturday grab bag - Boosts on Joel Embiid and the Sixers as well as Bryce Harper and the Phillies.

Sunday, April 21: Big Team Sunday - Boosts on plenty of big name teams in sports like the Yankees, Red Sox, Warriors and Thunder.

