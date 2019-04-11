Raptors Draymond Green NBA Trade Rumors Celtics Lakers Warriors

We’ve seen so much big name player movement in recent years and this summer should be no exception. The difference this year is that most of the big names moving are on teams that are true contenders for the NBA title. The Warriors, Raptors and Celtics could all have their rosters look radically different in the span of hours this coming July.

Regarding the Warriors, it’s not looking like Klay Thompson is going anywhere. But if Golden State can find a trade partner for Draymond Green this summer they will no doubt jump at the opportunity.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix discussed a potential Green trade on Simmons’ podcast this week.

Mannix: If that whole thing kind of comes undone with the Warriors … it’s interesting because beyond Kevin Durant leaving. What do you do with Draymond Green? If you have the opportunity to trade him for like 75 cents on the dollar to avoid paying him in 2020 do you jump on that opportunity?

Simmons: One of the better fake trades out there is Draymond for Al Horford straight-up, where they took a little extra money and they’d have to throw in a contract. But would that be appealing for both sides? Celtics getting Draymond, saving some money. God knows what their plans are this summer.

Mannix: I couldn’t imagine Boston doing it. Horford’s so important to them. I’m around that team a lot. Horford is like the one sane voice all the time.

Simmons: I was thinking more about the contract … he’s $31 million next year.

Mannix: Yeah but who cares? If Kyrie ends up coming back money shouldn’t be an object in Boston.

The Lakers have wanted to steal some of Golden State’s mojo for a while now and could also wind up calling Bob Myers. Or if Myers takes the Lakers job, which has been rumored in recent days, maybe he tries to bring Draymond with him.

The Knicks do not seem like a top option for Green, especially if they land Kevin Durant given all the tumult in that relationship.

And the aforementioned Raptors could also look for a jolt from Draymond if they are ultimately able to re-sign Kawhi Leonard.