Report: Malcolm Jenkins reports to Eagles for minicamp

The Eagles safety was expected by some to skip the mandatory camp after missing OTAs.

Even if Malcolm Jenkins is unhappy with his current contract situation, it isn't getting in the way of his role as a leader with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The veteran safety reported to team facilities on Monday for his physical, one day before the start of Eagles mandatory minicamp, as first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter

"Jenkins is said to be excited to be with his teammates and focused on the 2019 season as an Eagle," Schefter added.

It came just hours after Howard Eskin of 94 WIP reported that Jenkins likely wouldn't report to camp as he looks for "a hefty raise to his deal."

The 31-year-old had been a no-show at Eagles OTAs and voluntary camps throughout the spring, prompting rumblings of a rift between player and organization.

Jenkins has developed into one of the top safeties in the NFL and a resolute leader of the Eagles' secondary throughout his five seasons in Philadelphia.

He hasn't missed a single game since joining the Eagles, racking up 329 total tackles with 10 interceptions, 57 passes defended, and four touchdowns.

Yet Jenkins is just the ninth-highest-paid safety in football in 2019, which was the reason why many believed he was staying away from the Eagles. It was the first time in his 11-year career that Jenkins had missed OTAs.

With two years left on his deal, he will make $8.1 million in 2019 and $7.6 million in 2020.

If Jenkins was to skip mandatory minicamp, he would have fined up to $88,630, per the NFL's CBA.