Bet365 online sportsbook New Jersey review: Sports betting

Bet365 is a monster of a sports betting operation in Europe, and sports bettors in the states now finally get to reap the benefits of wagering at the popular online book.

Bet365 launched in the state of New Jersey back in late August, and has been highly appealing to sports bettors throughout the football season so far.

Here is MetroBet’s review for Bet365.com.

Bonus/Promotions

Bet365 currently features an “Open Account Offer” for new customers.

You can get up to $100 in bet credits.

All you have to do is sign up at Bet365.com, deposit $10 or more to your account and Bet365 will match your qualifying deposit in Bet Credits when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled.

Bet 365 also features “Early Payout Offers” for most sports.

Here’s how it works for an NBA bet, for instance:

1. Place a pre-game bet on the money line.

2. For straight bets, if the team you back to win gains a 20-point advantage at any stage during the game, Bet365 will pay out the bet in full regardless of whether the opposition comes back to win the game.

This is a particularly cool deal for NBA bettors considering that pro basketball is a game of runs, and leads often balloon throughout the game. When you're up big, why not cash out and get that money?

Bet365 also has a great multi-sport parlay bonus offer, where you can get bonus cash up to 50 percent of your winnings.

How to sign up

Signing up to bet on live sporting events at Bet365 is as straightforward as can be.

Step 1: Got to tinyurl.com/yxl874dw

Step 2: Download the GeoComply plugin that is required in the state of New Jersey. The download button is located at the top of the Bet365 home page.

Step 3: Click “Join” in the upper right corner to open an account.

Step 4: Enter sign-up information.

Step 5: Make a deposit.

Step 6: You’re now ready to bet on live sports at Bet365!

To download the app in the Apple App Store, go to: tinyurl.com/y32mupzh

Site navigation

It’s quite easy to navigate the Bet365 site as they have sports options in the left hand column of the page.

There are also Live In-Play betting options, which are consistently some of the most popular betting options in the U.S. market.

Unlike most other sites, Bet365 also allows you to live stream specific sporting events from around the globe.

Another element that separates Bet365 from the pack is the search bar in the top left hand portion of the homepage.

There you can search for specific team and player props. For instance, on the day I wrote this review the LA Chargers were playing the Oakland Raiders on Thursday Night Football.

Knowing there were player props galore, I typed in the name of Chargers QB “Philip Rivers.”

There were all the prop bets you could ever want on this one player, including “First touchdown scorer,” “odds to score 3 or more touchdowns,” “Most passing yards,” and “most interceptions.”

Overall

Bet365 is a wonderful new betting site in New Jersey, and the company will be looking to expand into new states in the U.S. in 2020.

Their early payout offers and their player specific prop bets are absolutely elite in this new market. In fact, I’d go so far to say they’re the best we’ve seen in the U.S. to date.

The only gripe I have here is that their site isn’t the flashiest. It doesn’t scream SPORTS BETTING! like a DraftKings or FanDuel.

But we’re here to bet on the games, not to throw bouquets and give out awards for best webpage design.

You must be 21 years old or older to wager in the state of New Jersey. If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.