Harrah’s online review: How it stacks vs. NJ’s best

With 17 progressive slots, Harrah’s Casino online might be the right option for someone looking to strike it big.

Harrah’s joined the New Jersey gaming market in 2013. They are one of three sites — along with Caesars and 888 Casino — to operate under the Caesars gaming license. They do, however, use a different gaming platform than Caesars online casino. They offer poker through their partner site, WSOP.com

How to sign up at Harrah's Casino online

Getting rolling is very easy. As with most sites, you need to enter the basic personal information — date of birth, address, social security number — and create a username and password. They have an extra layer of security by sending you an email to verify your account.

Promotions and rewards

Welcome package — New players get $10 in free bonus money. The money is added to your bankroll after verifying your account in the email they send. To withdraw the bonus funds and any winnings from that bonus, you have to meet the following minimum wagering requirements:

• Slots: 1X

• Roulette: 5X

• Video poker, Blackjack: 10X

Match bonus — The first time match bonus of 100 percent up to $300 is very low by online casino standards. The match bonus is released into your account in $10 increments. You earn $10 in bonus money for every 10 Tier Credits you earn. Players earn 10 Tier Credits at the following rates:

• Slots: $200

• Roulette: $1,000

• Video poker, Blackjack: $2,000

Total Rewards — Harrah’s is part of the Total Rewards program, one of the industry’s top reward programs for brick-and-mortar casinos. Every time you play a casino game, both online and at any casino participating in the Total Rewards program, you earn both Tier Credits and Reward Credits. Every Tier Credit you earn is added to your annual Tier score, which determines your Tier Status. There are four status levels: gold, platinum, diamond and Seven Stars, each with different gifts and perks such as gift shop discounts, priority check-in, upgrades and free rooms.

Players earn one reward credit for every Tier Credit. Reward Credits are your currency for receiving benefits. They can be redeemed for instant cash back online or transferred to your Total Rewards account and used for food, accommodations or entertainment at any Caesars property. Reward Credits can be redeemed for instant cash online at a rate of $1 for every 100 online Reward Credits.

One Reward Credit and Tier Credit is earned for every $20 wagered online at the site. Note, this is different than Caesars’ rates, where one Reward Credit and one Tier Credit is earned for every $10 bet on slots, every $10 wagered on sports bets and every $100 bet on any other casino game.

Be sure to link your Total Rewards account to your online account so Tier Credits will automatically be transferred to your account. You must transfer Reward Credits over.

Banking: Deposits and withdrawals

• ACH eCheck — Bank transfer. Instant deposit; available for withdrawal.

• Visa/MasterCard — Use your credit or debit card to deposit funds into your account. Instant deposit; not available for withdrawal.

• PayPal — eWallet. Instant deposit; available for withdrawal.

• Neteller — eWallet. Instant deposit; available for withdrawal.

• PayNearMe — Deposit funds into you online account at a local 7-Eleven or other participating retailer. Instant deposit after approval; not available for withdrawal.

• Bank transfer — Instant deposit. Not available for withdrawal.

• Cash at cage — Deposit funds or pick up winnings at the Caesars cashier cage in Atlantic City.

Note: Unlike most other casinos, there is not a check by mail option for deposit or withdrawal.

Harrah's Casino experience

Harrah’s uses the same gaming software as 888casino.com, and that’s not a positive. You can’t access many of the site’s features, like information about their promotions and rewards program from the casino lobby.

When you go to HarrahsCasino.com, it looks like a new, flashy site with all the cool graphics and information you’d expect for a modern online casino. But to log in, you are taken to a separate window and when you do log in, the main casino lobby looks identical to 888 with the same dated interface and style. Also, you can’t save your username and password like with most other sites, so if you have multiple accounts on multiple casinos, make sure you write down your information.

The navigation on the site is easy by default, since there aren’t many game options. But there are some quirks (more on that below). If you want to try games in demo mode, you have to go to a separate lobby; they are not accessed from the same screen. The gameplay itself is equal to most other online casinos.

Types of games

TABLE GAMES



Blackjack: Only three types are offered, none with side bets.

1. Classic — Table minimum $1; maximum $15,000.

2. Blackjack — Table minimum $1; maximum $500.

3. Atlantic City Multi-Hand Blackjack — Table minimum $1; maximum $1,000.

Roulette: There are six options.

1. European — Only has one “0.” Table minimum $1; maximum $500.

2. High-Limit Roulette — Standard American casino rules. Table minimum $5; maximum $2,000.

3. European High-Limit Roulette — European rules. Table minimum $5; maximum $2,000.

4. Roulette — Standard rules. Table minimum $1; maximum $2,000.

5. American Roulette — Standard rules. Table minimum $1; maximum $500.

6. High-Limit French Roulette — European rules with added “Partage” rule, which means all even money wagers get half their money back if the ball lands on “0.” Table minimum $5; maximum $2,000.

Insider tip: We noticed a glitch with the search function. Under card and table games, video poker is also listed, but when you select that tab, European Roulette comes up. You need to select the video poker icon on the main page to find these games.

VIDEO POKER

Only four types are offered, a very low number:

1. Double Double Bonus Poker

2. Bonus Poker

3. Jacks or Better

4. Double Bonus Poker

SLOTS

Nearly 200 titles are offered, but what Harrah’s has going for it is the most progressive jackpots of any online casino in New Jersey. They have 17 progressive slots with a top prize in excess of $300,000. They also feature two slots on the main lobby, Wheel of Fortune and Raging Rhino.

Summary of Harrah's Casino online

If you’re looking to score a big payday, Harrah’s may be the site where you want to try your luck, thanks to their progressive slots. But if you’re looking for lots of game options, there are many other sites out there with a greater selection of more interesting games.

HARRAH’S RATINGS

Overall: 3.6

Game variety: 3/5

Game experience: 3/5

Banking: 4/5

Support 4.5/5