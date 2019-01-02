Updated FanDuel Sportsbook Review for January 2019

FanDuel Sportsbook has all the bells and whistles for expert sports bettors and is extremely easy to use for novice bettors as well. The online book launched in September in New Jersey, right before the start of the 2018 NFL season and the company has seen monster results.

FanDuel raked in $4.4 million in November alone in online bets. It’s physical site at the Meadowlands brought in $2.6 million, which made it the top retail sportsbook in the state – beating out William Hill (Monmouth Park), SugarHouse (Monmouth Park) and DraftKings (Resorts).

“It’s been crazy on football Saturdays and Sundays,” FanDuel COO Kip Levin told MetroBet of the retail sportsbook at MetLife Stadium. “We didn’t know what to expect when we opened it. But even in late September before the baseball playoffs started I was in there on a Tuesday night and the place was packed. You can see that there was really a pent-up demand for this type of entertainment. We’ve been really excited by the customer response.”

What’s new in 2019?

Like DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel now offers up daily odds boosts, to entice bettors to parlay.

Positives?

FanDuel sportsbook is close to perfect. It offers an easy transition for fantasy sports users to jump over to the sportsbook as one the FanDuel.com homepage it now has a “Fantasy” and “Sportsbook” tab.

It is extremely easy to navigate the site for beginners, and offers an A-Z rundown of sports to bet on.

Your best bet is to use the FanDuel app on iOS or Android.

FanDuel also offers up the best online horse racing options around due to its relationship with TVG.

Lastly, FanDuel sportsbook also offers more withdrawal options than DraftKings.

Negatives

There are times when sites that are not as popular, such as 888 Sport, post better odds initially. The savvy sports bettor will shop around to look for the slight edge.

Deposit options

Visa, Mastercard, FanDuel prepaid card (via BetFair), Paypal, eCheck, Online bank transfer, PayNearMe, check, money order

Withdrawal options

Check in mail, ACH/eCheck, FanDuel prepaid card, Paypal, cash at FanDuel Sportsbook Meadowlands.

Paypal is your best option with FanDuel sportsbook, though if you do go the check in mail route (even if you’re out of state) that’s not the worst option either. I withdrew my money from FanDuel on a Tuesday and had a check in my mailbox on Saturday morning.

Overall

FanDuel is right there with DraftKings for being the gold standard in the up-and-coming legal online sportsbook industry in the United States. It garners a 4.5 star rating here from MetroBet.