SugarHouse Online Sportsbook Pennsylvania review: Sports betting

Online sports betting has finally arrived in the state of Pennsylvania!

SugarHouse has kicked things off in tremendous fashion as their online sportsbook is extremely easy to use.

Here is MetroBet’s review for PlaySugarHouse PA.

Bonus/Promotions

The biggest thing to look for when signing up for an online sportsbook is to make sure you get some bang for your buck. Online books are always updating their promos and offers with odds boosts and free money. So be on the lookout!

PlaySugarHouse PA is currently offering a first deposit match bonus for up to $250.

That’s pretty much in line with most of the online sportsbooks in New Jersey. As a comparison, DraftKings Sportsbook in New Jersey is currently offering a deposit bonus up to $200. So $250 is fairly strong.

To take advantage of PlaySugarHouse PA’s $250 first deposit match now, go to PlaySugarHouse.com.

How to sign up

Signing up to bet on live sports online is as easy as can be.

Step 1: Go to PlaySugarHouse.com

Step 2: Make sure you are taking advantage of the Pennsylvania betting option instead of the New Jersey option. At the top of the PlaySugarHouse.com page you may see the option, “Not in New Jersey? Switch to Pennsylvania.”

Step 3: Click Join now!

Step 4: Enter a Screen Name to use for betting, as well as an email address and password to access the PlaySugarHouse.com site.

Step 5: Enter Promo code: METROBET

Step 6: You’re ready to bet online!

Site navigation

The PlaySugarHouse.com site is straightforward and easy to use for first time bettors. On the left hand side of the page you will see a “My Bet History” option, a “Jackpot Parlay” option, and options to bet on multiple sports like the NBA, MLB, NHL, NFL, golf, soccer and more.

For example, if you wanted to bet on tonight’s Phillies versus Diamondbacks game, you would simply click on “MLB” in the left hand column.

There you will find all of the betting odds on every MLB game on the slate that day.

If you want to bet on the Phillies, you would click on the blue button with the current Phillies odds (such as PHI Phillies -143).

Once you click on the blue button, a betting slip will pop up in the bottom right hand corner. There you enter how much money you want to wager.

Overall

The PA.PlaySugarHouse.com site is as good as it gets, with a competitive bonus offer and a tremendously easy site to navigate. When PlaySugarHouse become the first app in the state of Pennsylvania, there were some issues with getting it up and running in the iTunes app store but that situation was quickly resolved.