Sorting out the reshuffled 76ers: Macnow

The 76ers were awfully busy on Sunday as they revamped their roster. Glen Macnow takes a look at what Philly is looking at now.

In less than four hours Sunday night, the Sixers blew up that fun team that finished a quadruple doink away from making last month’s Eastern Conference Finals.

They traded their one true clutch player and lost their best shooter. On the other side, they got taller, defensively tougher and deeper up front. In a league that’s going small, GM Elton Brand has committed $411 million over the next five years to three frontcourt players.

It all happened so fast. Fans hadn’t even settled into their chairs at 6 p.m. when the NBA’s top names began team hopping. And before most viewers’ dinner plates were even cleared, the Sixers:

Lost Jimmy Butler and J.J. Reddick.

Added Josh Richardson and Al Horford.

Re-signed Tobias Harris (five years, $180 million) and Mike Scott.

These are stunning moves that, in hindsight, underscore how unrealistic it was for many (myself included) to believe Butler would thrive long-term as a Sixer. It’s the third major shakeup of the roster in a year.

But will it work?

Analysts everywhere are spewing instant “winners v. losers” breakdowns of free agency’s hours. Interestingly, they split down the middle on whether the Sixers stayed a contender or kissed away their future.

It’s not that simple. And, trust me, those crystal-ball gazers are guessing as much as you. So rather than forecast either doom or a parade down Broad Street, let me ask a few questions:

Can a big lineup win?

The Sixers' starting five sets up as Joel Embiid, Al Horford, Harris, Richardson and Ben Simmons. Richardson is 6-foot-6; the others are at least 6-foot-9.

On the one hand, that’s imposing. There’s a lot of defensive talent, especially mixing in youngsters Zhaire Smith and Matisse Thybulle. On the other, the NBA is now a league of smaller lineups that beat you with speed. Can size win in an era of space and pace?

Who takes the shot?

J.J. Reddick was a defensive sieve in the playoffs, but he averaged a career-high 18.1 points last season. Butler, of course, was the guy trusted with the ball at the end of close games.

Now there are other options. Richardson is an emerging, multifaceted wing who can shoot the three. Harris, who seemed lost at times in last year’s offense, may now have the room (and certainly the contract) to show he’s a scorer.

Oh, and of course, the prayers are out there that Generational Player Ben Simmons will expand his game and make opponents respect his jumper. Here’s hoping so. For now, this lineup – athletic and versatile as it may be – seems short on shot creation.

How much does Horford have left?

Joel Embiid’s kryptonite now becomes his teammate – a bonus right there. Horford is a big man who can shoot from the perimeter, play smart defense and maybe, just maybe, slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Figure Horford will start at the four a lot, but his most valuable role might be subbing for Embiid to lighten the franchise center’s workload. Fewer minutes for Embiid could keep him fresh for the playoffs and, presumably, lengthen his career.

The Sixers signed Horford to a four-year, $97 million contract with another $12 million in potential bonuses. That’s a huge investment in a big man entering next season at age 33.

I’m just getting started with these questions. And the Sixers will make more moves – certainly adding a backup ball-handler.

No one knows how good this new mix can become. But I know this: It’s going to be a long wait to September when we get to watch this all come together.