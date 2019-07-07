The Phillies and their Jake Arrieta problem

The veteran right-hander continues to struggle as a member of the Phillies.

If it wasn't already abundantly clear, the Philadelphia Phillies have a Jake Arrieta problem.

And it's massive.

The Phillies starter made a bit of history on Saturday night against the Mets, all for the wrong reasons.

He was tagged for six runs (five earned) on 11 hits while plunking three batters in just 4.1 innings of work.

How uncommon is that statline?

Arrieta became the first pitcher since Carl Doyle of the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1940 to allow 11 or more hits and three or more hit batters.

That's pretty bad.

Some of the attention from that disastrous start was deflected toward a row with Mets third baseman Todd Frazier. Arrieta told reporters that he would "put a dent in his skull" after Frazier took exception to getting plunked in the elbow by the righty's 85-mile-per-hour changeup.

The added drama to the loss, however, is not enough to overlook the fact that Arrieta has been downright poor since being acquired by the Phillies last season.

Philadelphia was expecting to pick up a bona fide No. 2 arm behind the still-developing Aaron Nola. After all, Arrieta was coming off a dominant four-year stretch with the Chicago Cubs that saw him develop into one of the best pitchers in the National League.

From 2014-17, the now-33-year-old went 64-29 with a 2.67 ERA, including a Cy Young Award in 2015.

He's been nowhere near that effective with the Phillies.

In his last seven starts, he has a 6.63 ERA, allowing 53 hits and 38 innings.

Now with 49 starts under his belt as a Phillie, his 4.22 ERA since Opening Day 2018 ranks 82nd out of 128 MLB pitchers who have thrown at least 100 innings.

His struggles have highlighted the Phillies' overarching starting-pitching issues, which has played a part in a summer swoon that has seen the team go from first place last month to battling to stay out of third place with the Washington Nationals.

Arrieta has a $20 million player option in his contract for next year, which is something the Phillies might want to avoid. If they continue to struggle and sink in the standings this month, it wouldn't be surprising if GM Matt Klentak looks to trade him before the Jul. 31 deadline.

It's not going to be that easy, however.

On Sunday, it was reported that Arrieta is dealing with bone spurs in his right elbow that could require surgery. While the righty said that he hopes to pitch through the issue, the possibility of a long-term absence could damage any hopes of the Phillies unloading the struggling arm.