Thierry Henry set to become manager of MLS Red Bulls

The French legend will make a return to the MLS club he finished his playing career with.

The New York Red Bulls are on the cusp of bringing back one of the club's greatest legends.

This time, though it will be on the touchline rather than on the pitch.

Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports reported that the MLS club has "given the green light" to hire Thierry Henry as its new manager. Head of soccer Oliver Mintzlaff is expected to fly to London next week to finalize the deal.

Henry spent four seasons with the Red Bulls from 2010-2014 as one of the first major international stars to make his way to MLS. He ranks third on the club's all-time scoring list with 52 goals in all competitions.

The Frenchman was one of the greatest stars of his generation overseas, best known for his goal-scoring prowess with Arsenal in England and Barcelona in Spain. All while starring for the French national team, which included a World Cup title in 1998.

Henry, 41, began his managerial career with the Arsenal youth academy before joining the Belgian national team as an assistant in 2016, where he helped the program finish third at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He received his first professional manager job with French side Monaco — the club he first played with — in October of 2018.

It was a disastrous spell as he lasted just 109 days after winning just two of his first 12 matches at a club that qualified for the Champions League in each of the previous four seasons.

Henry will be joining a Red Bulls team that has been struggling just as mightily under Chris Armas, winning just one of their first seven matches with just eight goals scored during that stretch.

The Red Bulls were developing into an Eastern Conference power under Jesse Marsch, who led the club to three top-three finishes in four seasons before moving onto Red Bull Leipzig in the Bundesliga last year as an assistant.

He was named the club's manager on Apr. 15.

While Henry will have his hands full trying to turn things around, he brings a knowledge of MLS and the American game to the position along with a high-profile face that will help market the team in what could be a disappointing campaign.