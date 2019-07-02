USWNT vs. England: World Cup semis highlights, recap

The Americans squeaked out another victory, this time over England in the World Cup semifinals.

You can't have much of a better 30th birthday than the one Alex Morgan just had, but she might want to buy a present for goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

The United States continued its trend of rebellious behavior this time of year against England, booking their place in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Final with a 2-1 semifinal victory over the Three Lionesses on Tuesday.

Morgan provided the game-winning header in the 31st minute, supporting Christen Press' opener that was equalized by England star striker Ellen White in the first half.

Naeher, however, was the hero in the match's final moments, denying a Steph Houghton penalty with six minutes remaining to punch the United States' ticket to the final.

Her big save was the crescendo of a final 25 minutes that was largely dominated by the English underdogs.

While Naeher played the part of stalwart, it was vital to see another American not named Megan Rapinoe score in the knockout round. The star forward was sidelined by a hamstring injury for the semifinal. She had accounted for all four goals against Spain and France in the knockout round.

Her replacement for the night, Press, helped American supporters quickly forget about Rapinoe's absence, however, putting the US on top in the 10th minute.

A picture-perfect cross from Kelley O'Hara served the ball on a silver platter for the American forward. Press barely had to leave the ground at the far post, cannoning her header into the back of the net.

It was the first time this tournament that England trailed and they found an answer quickly.

Just nine minutes after Press' opener, White flicked home a cross from Keira Walsh to knot things up at one. It was White's sixth goal of the tournament, putting her in the lead for the golden boot over Morgan and Rapinoe.

That would last only 12 minutes, however.

Morgan put the US in front in the 31st minute when she headed home Lindsey Horan's cross to give the Americans a halftime lead. It was her first goal of the tournament since torching Thailand for five in the group-stage opener.

White looked to reclaim the golden-boot lead in the 68th minute when she got behind the American defense and beat keeper Alyssa Naeher, but she was deemed offside after a video-assisted review.

VAR almost came back to bite the Americans with 10 minutes remaining when it was deemed Becky Sauerbrunn took Ellen White down in the box, making contact with the striker's back leg. However, Naeher stoned Houghton in the 84th minute to preserve the American lead.

The Connecticut native had it all the way, ranging to her right to stop the low, soft shot of Houghton.

Naeher and Co. will now wait for the winner of the other semifinal between Sweden and the Netherlands on Wednesday to see who they'll face in the title match on Sunday morning.

Sweden is one of the United States' largest rivals, the two having already played in the group stage. The US exacted revenge on the Swedes for a 2016 Summer Olympic loss in the quarterfinals, winning 2-0 in the Group F finale last month.