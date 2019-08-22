What will Islanders plan be for Derick Brassard?

The Islanders inked the veteran center to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

A dormant Islanders offseason received a bit of a spark on Wednesday night when the team announced that it had signed veteran center Derick Brassard to a one-year contract.

Per multiple reports, the deal is worth $1.2 million.

The 31-year-old is expected to slot in immediately on the Islanders' third line as the replacement for Valtteri Filppula, who signed with the Detroit Red Wings earlier this offseason.

It's yet another chance at a fresh start for Brassard as the Islanders will be his fifth team in three years.

After putting up 21 goals and 46 points with the Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins two years ago, Brassard had just 14 goals and nine assists in 70 games last year with the Penguins, Florida Panthers, and Colorado Avalanche.

It was the lowest point total of his career.

Brassard, however, fits the mold of what Lou Lamoriello has been looking for as the general manager of the Islanders.

The hard-nosed, bottom-six forward will provide guidance and stability to a roster that is poised to put a lot of faith in its youth while also.

Brassard has been to the postseason seven times in his career, recording 60 points in 99 career games — mostly with the crosstown-rival Rangers where he spent four years.

He'll be centering a line that is very much up in the air as training camp approaches. The Islanders have a mix of veteran and young wingers like Andrew Ladd, Anthony Beauvillier, Michael Dal Colle, Josh Ho-Sang, and Leo Komarov that will be gunning for a third-line winger spot.

Their ability to co-exist with Brassard will be something to watch as head coach Barry Trotz fills out his roster over the next few months.

Of course, that could all change if Lamoriello has a trick or two up his sleeve.

The Islanders are still in need of a boost to their top two lines. Their offense was one of the worst in the Eastern Conference last season, and Lamoriello has been unable to acquire any legitimate upgrades to the unit.