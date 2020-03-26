When NBA, NHL return, they could look like this: Macnow

Metro Philly columnist Glen Macnow delves into how the NHL and NBA playoffs might work when they return.

Let me start on a personal level: Writing and talking about sports seems as trivial a profession as there can be during a worldwide health crisis.

I’m cloistered at home studying the Eagles draft outlook, while brave folks are working in hospitals, stocking store shelves, hauling away our trash.

You really learn who the “essential personnel” are during a pandemic.

That said, spectator sports serve a valuable role in this country, even if they are just a diversion. Couldn’t we all use an escape from the anxiety?

I’d love to say pro sports are coming back soon, but we all know that’s not true. Any return date is a guess — and not an educated one at that. When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls for canceling any event with 50 or more people for the next few months, how can any league put on a game?

Still, plans are being formulated. League offices need to be ready when the time is right. And, just as after 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina, these games will serve as a great healer for our country.

So let’s project the future, focusing on the two leagues already impacted — the NBA and NHL. They can’t just resume seasons after entering deep freeze earlier in March. What will they do?

Here’s the best guess — and what I think are the smartest ideas:

NBA: The challenges to returning for this season are daunting. Drafting a revised schedule seems a nightmare. Most arenas have summer commitments. And, of course, as long as players keep testing positive for coronavirus, the league is stuck in limbo.

Still, bright minds are formulating ideas. The brightest among them seems to be Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. In several interviews this week, Cuban predicted the NBA returning before June 1 – but in a very different form.

Games would be played through the summer — not in each team’s home arena, but at several neutral sites (think Las Vegas as one) under controlled environments. There would be no fans in the seats; just made-for-TV productions.

Cuban has long lobbied other league owners to start the NBA season at Christmas and end in the summer — wanting to take on Major League Baseball head-to-head. Now, he may get that opportunity.

“Our ratings (would) go through the roof,” Cuban told “The Big Podcast” with Shaquille O’Neal and John Kincade this week. “I think there’s every reason to do it, not just for the ratings, but because people need something to rally around, to cheer for — and the NBA is perfect.”

In theory, if the NBA were to take all 30 teams to just a few sites — again without live crowds — games could be played throughout the day all summer. The league would be able to complete its season, playoffs and all.

I don’t know about you, but I foresee myself watching about 10 hours a day.

NHL: Hockey is in a tougher spot than the NBA because its owners rely far more on the live gate than TV rights fees. And it’s anyone’s guess when people in America and Canada will be able to gather in large groups.

Let’s say that’s mid-June (again, just a guess). At that point, NHL teams could run two-week training camps and then just jump into the playoffs.

There are several options: The league could cut the Stanley Cup field from 16 to eight (the Flyers would make it as the fourth seed in the East). Or it could still qualify 16 teams, but reduce each round into best-of-five series.

And, there is a crazier plan being floated around the NHL — a 24-team playoff tournament with quick eliminations (perhaps best-of-three series) that would allow more teams to garner postseason money and turn the postseason into a hybrid NCAA Tournament.

It would be wacky, and thrilling, and infuriating when a high-seed loses to a hot underdog. Again, just like NCAA hoops. It would certainly be compelling. Count me in.

Asked about the possibilities last week, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said, “If we are going to complete this current season, it has to have integrity and be respectful of the well-over-100-year history of the Stanley Cup. And that's something we're very focused on."

Interpret that as you choose.

Again, we don’t know now what Easter Sunday will be like with this virus, let alone the upcoming summer. The health and logistical dilemmas of bringing back any business are tricky. Imagine the mountain of challenges for these leagues.

But someday it will be safe to play again. And to watch. And to cheer. I can’t wait.

Stay safe, everyone.