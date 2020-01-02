Yankees Domingo German suspended 81 games

The Yankees starter will miss half the 2020 season.

Major League Baseball has suspended New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German for 81 games, as first reported by Yahoo! Sports' Hannah Keyser.

The punishment is retroactive to Sept. 19 when German was originally placed on leave by the league for violating its domestic violence policy. He will miss the first 63 games of the 2020 season.

Reports said the 27-year-old slapped his girlfriend following CC Sabathia's charity gala on Sept. 16, though criminal charges were never brought up. The 81-games suspension is the most severe punishment brought down by MLB for an incident that did not prompt legal proceedings, per Keyser.

The incident overshadowed German's breakout season for the Yankees, who were decimated by injuries throughout the 2019 campaign.

Originally considered to not even be in the running for the starting rotation, German became one of the Yankees' most reliable arms. He led the team with 18 wins to go with a 4.02 ERA over 27 appeaerances (24 starts).

"We remain steadfast in our support of Major League Baseball's investigative process and the disciplinary action taken regarding Domingo German," the Yankees said in a statement.

"Domestic violence — in any form — is a gravely seroius matter that affects every segment of our society... We are encouraged by Domingo's acceptance of his discipline, and we sincerely hope this indicates a commitment to making a meaningful and positive change in his personal conduct."

Since Major League Baseball instituted its domestic violence policy in 2015, 11 other players were suspended, including German's Yankees teammate, Aroldis Chapman, which lasted for 30 games.

Last season saw Odubel Herrera (85 games) of the Philadelphia Phillies and Julio Urias of the Los Angeles Dodgers (20 games) suspended under said policy.

Felipe Vazquez of the Pittsburgh Pirates — who is on administrative leave after he was arrested for soliciting a 13-year-old girl — and free agent Sam Dyson are currently under investigation with punishments possibly coming this offseason, too.