Yankees MLB rumors: Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg latest

In search of an ace, the Yankees will sit down with the two best arms on the market this week.

If the Yankees and general manager Brian Cashman do miss out on the top free-agent pitchers this winter, it won't be for a lack of trying.

Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Yankees will meet with both Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg this week ahead of Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings in San Diego.

They are hardly the only suitors in the sweepstakes for both arms. The interest in two of the best pitchers in baseball will be considerably heavy over the next couple of weeks.

Granted, the track history of such talented arms on the free-agent market suggests that their signings won't come until the calendar flips to 2020.

Cole, 29, couldn't have picked a better year to hit the open market after a barnstorming campaign with the Houston Astros. He finished second in the American League Cy Young voting to teammate Justin Verlander after going 20-5 with a 2.50 ERA and a league-leading 326 strikeouts.

It was only the 14th time since 1900 that a pitcher recorded at least 300 strikeouts in a season.

Cole is poised to become the richest pitcher in baseball with a contract that could come in at over $220 million.

In the nation's capital, Strasburg is finally meeting the high expectations that he was saddled with a decade ago as the No. 1 overall pick by the Nationals.

After countless injuries and innings limits, the 31-year-old led the National League with 18 wins in 2019 on his way to winning the World Series MVP.

This was just the second time in 10 MLB seasons that he eclipsed the 200-innings mark, but the righty has been consistent over the past four seasons. He's 58-21 with a 3.25 ERA while posting an average of 198 strikeouts per season during that stretch.

While he won't go for as high as Cole, Strasburg's new contract could come in anywhere between $150 million and $175 million.

The Yankees are doing their due diligence after starting pitching once again developed into the Achilles heel of a legitimate World Series contender.

Luis Severino has yet to emerge as the bona fide staff ace — although an injury-riddled 2019 certainly didn't help his case — while James Paxton's inconsistent debut in the Bronx has caused some second-guessing on whether or not he could be the No. 2 arm the staff so desperately needs.

J.A. Happ fizzled out in his return to the organization and Masahiro Tanaka continues to be an enigma.

A legitimate ace to put at the No. 1 spot would see the rotation fall into near-perfect order to make them the overwhelming favorites to come out of the American League.

It remains to be seen, however, if owner Hal Steinbrenner would be willing to put up that kind of money for Cole or Strasburg. He's been adamant about his unwillingness to stray too far past the luxury tax threshold.

This was the case last season when the Yankees whiffed on Bryce Harper and Manny Machado — baseball's top two free agents who went to Philadelphia and San Diego, respectively.