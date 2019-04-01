Yankees place Giancarlo Stanton on IL with biceps injury

The Yankees placed one of their sluggers on the injured list Monday morning.

Prior to their series opener on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the New York Yankees placed slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list due to a strained left biceps.

Center fielder Clint Frazier was recalled from triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre in the corresponding move.

It is just the latest injury setback to a Yankees roster that is becoming decimated with health issues as they are now faced with nine players on the IL just three games into the season.

Among those sidelined are major parts of the 100-win from 2018, including center fielder Aaron Hicks and shortstop Didi Gregorius — both of whom accounted for 27 home runs last season — along with Luis Severino and Dellin Betances.

The extent of Stanton's injury has not been disclosed as of yet, nor has a timetable for a possible return.

Normally a DH, Stanton started the first three games of the season in left field to fill in for Brett Gardner, who shifted to center to hold things down while Hicks recovers. It also ensured that the Yankees could get Luke Voit's bat into the lineup every day.

It was an inauspicious start to the 2019 season for Stanton as he went 2-for-8 with seven walks during an opening series that saw the Yankees drop two-of-three games to the lowly Baltimore Orioles.

That's not the kind of return Yankees fans were looking for after last season ended with the bleacher creatures mercilessly booing Stanton off the field during the ALDS.

His absence will provide another chance for Frazier to get some playing time in the big leagues. Once one of the organization's top prospects, Frazier's development was derailed last season due to complications from his recovery from a concussion.

In 54 career games over the past two seasons, the 24-year-old is batting .238 with four home runs and 18 RBI.

He'll have to compete with backup outfielder Mike Tauchman, who made the team out of camp but had yet to record a plate appearance over the first three games of the season. Tauchman, 28, spent his first two MLB seasons with the Colorado Rockies where he compiled a .153 average and just two RBI in 59 career at-bats.